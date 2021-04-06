Commercial Real Estate Company Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Founded in 1921 by James T. Barry, Sr., the Barry Company originally focused on suburban residential development in and around Milwaukee.

When the Great Depression hit, the company shifted its focus to handling foreclosures and brokerage assignments for First Wisconsin Bank. In the 1940’s, the company helped the federal government locate factory space for the war effort, and in the 1960’s, the company became involved in the development of Wisconsin’s first industrial and office parks.

The Barry Company has consistently been involved in many of Wisconsin’s largest and most consequential real estate transactions, such as arranging the land assemblage for the development of the US Bank building, for the massive Amazon distribution center in Kenosha and for the site of the new Milwaukee Public Museum.

The firm has been a leader in the structuring of sale/leasebacks for corporations such as Harley-Davidson, Snap-On, Inc., Harken, Bentley Worldwide Packaging and many others. The Barry Company’s specialty has always been the brokering of large industrial, office and land transactions.

The Barry Company has routinely been awarded the Commercial Association of Realtors of Wisconsin (CARW) “Deal of the Year Award,” having won most recently in 2020 for the structuring of an office lease and sale transaction for the Bradley Foundation. The company has received scores of other awards for its transactional acumen and creativity from numerous organizations.

Throughout its history, the Barry Company has maintained a very strong commitment to the Milwaukee community. James T. Barry, Sr. was a corporate and civic leader who handled real estate matters for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and other non-profit organizations. James T. Barry, Jr., who died in 2019, served as President of the Milwaukee Board of Realtors and on the boards of many civic and charitable groups including the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. James T. Barry III, who currently serves as President of the Barry Company, is a past chairman of CARW, the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the Milwaukee Chapter of the American Red Cross and past co-chair of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). He currently serves on the boards of the Bradley Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, the UWM Foundation and on the Finance Council of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee as well as numerous other organizations.

“We are proud that the Barry Company has been such an integral part of Milwaukee’s business and civic community for over a century,” said James T. Barry, III. “We believe this is a testament to our strong commitment to our clients and the Milwaukee community as well as our reputation for creativity and hard work. We eagerly look forward to the next century.”

Kevin Barry and David Barry hold senior positions at the Barry Company and are also part of the third generation of the Barry family to work at the company.

1232 N. Edison St.

Milwaukee, WI | 53202

BarryCRE.com

414.271.1870