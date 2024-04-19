Commentary: Stay engaged on education

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and the Greater Milwaukee Committee raised a lot of eyebrows when they expressed vocal opposition to the Milwaukee Public Schools referendum for a $252 million property tax increase. MMAC in particular, under the leadership of new president and former Republican state legislator Dale Kooyenga, engaged in an active campaign in opposition to the MPS referendum. Opponents of the referendum focused on the impact of the property tax increase on Milwaukee residents and businesses and questioned how it would result in improved performance for Milwaukee students. MPS said the tax increase is needed to prevent budget cuts. Supporters of the referendum said property tax caps imposed by the state and inadequate state funding have made it impossible for the district’s funding to keep pace with inflation and have adequate resources. Several other school districts in the state also had referendums for property tax increases, most of which were approved by voters. Many supporters of the MPS referendum expressed outrage about the MMAC’s vocal opposition. Their thinking: how dare members of the business community, especially those who don’t live in the city, oppose a funding increase for Milwaukee schools. But Milwaukee business owners (city residents or not) are property owners in the city and are therefore major property taxpayers for MPS. They deserve to have a voice, even if they are nonresidents and don’t get a vote. There’s an even bigger reason business leaders in Milwaukee should care about MPS. Today’s students are tomorrow’s workers and entrepreneurs and it’s vital that they get a good education so they can contribute to society and make our community a better place to live. For that reason, the MMAC and the business community needs to remain engaged in supporting high-quality schools in Milwaukee and holding education leadership accountable. The education landscape in Milwaukee includes MPS, charter and voucher (choice) schools. Supporters of public education often complain that public funding for voucher schools takes financial resources away from public schools. The voucher schools have said their public funding is inadequate compared to what the public schools receive and last year the state approved a significant increase. Despite the wishes of some MPS supporters, voucher and charter schools in Milwaukee aren’t going away. Many families believe those schools are the best option for their kids and they deserve to have that choice. Enrollment at MPS has steadily declined over the years as more voucher and charter schools have emerged, but Milwaukee Public Schools still educates just over half of the city’s students. MPS, voucher and charter schools all play a vital role in educating Milwaukee children. They all need financial support, and their leaders need to be held accountable. The Milwaukee business community must remain engaged with the city’s educational system and advocate for high-quality schools for Milwaukee kids.