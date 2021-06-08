Comedy club Improv announces August opening at The Corners of Brookfield

National comedy club franchise Improv is moving forward with previously announced plans to open a location at The Corners of Brookfield.

The 13,049-square-foot premium entertainment venue is slated to open August 20. Located on the lower level of the northeast side of the town center, Improv Milwaukee will include three live performance stages with full food and bar service, according to a news release.

It’s the Los Angeles-based company’s first step into the Wisconsin market. The Brookfield location was originally expected to open in early 2020 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know the greater Milwaukee community and beyond has been anticipating our opening since we first announced our debut in Wisconsin, and we’re thrilled that the time has finally come to open our doors,” said Alireza Ghaemian, CEO of Improv parent company, Levity Live. “If there was ever a time for the community to come together for abundant laughs over great drinks and delicious food, it’s now, and we can’t wait for our neighbors to experience Improv.”

Improv was founded in New York City in 1963 and now has 24 locations nationwide, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. Improv stages have hosted the likes of Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle, among other big names.

Its Milwaukee location will book some of the industry’s top comedians to the area, while shining a spotlight on local talent through open mic nights, showcases and performance spotlights, according to the release.

The lineup for mid-August through early December will be announced in mid-June, and tickets will go on sale soon after.

Jayk Burczyk has been named general manager of Improv Milwaukee. He enters the role with nearly a decade of hospitality experience in the Milwaukee-area, most recently at Boone and Crockett, Hacienda Beer Company and Fuel Café.

“Improv adds an all new entertainment offering to the area with a caliber and variety of shows that I think all will enjoy,” said Robert Gould, CEO of Brookfield Corners LLC. “The team is finalizing an amazing opening lineup of talent for the Wisconsin debut and we’re thrilled for the community to soon see celebrity and soon-to-be famous comedic talent at The Corners.”