Color Ink, Inc. 

Sussex | Founded: 1984 Industry: Printing Employees: 96 | 2023 projected sales: $24 million Color Ink is an experiential communications company that focuses on packaging, visual displays, retail signage and influencer kits. What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years? Todd Meissner, president: “The rising demand for consumer products

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Todd Meissner, president: “The rising demand for consumer products and packaging, along with the reduced capacity to supply goods and services has helped propel our growth in this post-COVID economy.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“We have had to be disciplined in our approach to taking on additional business. With the huge spike in the cost of everything, we really got out in front of it with our customers early on. Letting them know turnaround times and advising of price increases well in advance of an order was instrumental in maintaining their trust in us. The PPP loans were instrumental for us to be able to reinvest in updated technology to help increase automation and throughput. Rather than try and fuel growth with additional labor, we increased capacity with our equipment purchases.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We just completed installation of a brand new six-color Komori Lithrone printing press. This $2.5 million investment will help us grow to the next level to better serve our customers.”