College Possible Milwaukee names new executive director

College Possible Milwaukee,
a national nonprofit working to improve equity and access in the college admissions process, has named Marco Morrison
as executive director. Morrison is a Milwaukee native and Milwaukee Public Schools alum with over 20 years of experience in youth development. Most recently he served as the executive director at Operation DREAM inc.
, an all-boys mentoring and job readiness program. Prior to this, he worked for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.
“I look forward to supporting the dreams of our young people who want to achieve a college degree, which should be a right for all and not a privilege for the fortunate,” said Morrison, “I am grateful to have the opportunity to build on the impact that College Possible has had serving young people who see achieving a college degree as the foundation for future success.” Morrison succeeds Kellie J. Sigh,
who has served as College Possible Milwaukee’s executive director since 2020. Sigh will remain with the College Possible organization, serving on the national leadership team as vice president of site leadership. “Morrison has deep roots in the Milwaukee community and a demonstrated commitment to education equity. He will be invaluable to the College Possible Milwaukee team,” said Rick Dillon,
board chair for College Possible Milwaukee, “I look forward to partnering with him to advance the mission to make college possible for all talented and motivated Milwaukee scholars.”