Colectivo workers, IBEW organizers optimistic about union negotiations

Following Colectivo Coffee workers' vote to unionize, organizers and officials held a press conference Wednesday to discuss their expectations and next steps for the bargaining process ahead. On Monday, Region 18 of the National Labor…

"It's a very diverse group, from baristas to delivery drivers to bakery workers -- everybody has their own desires of what they'd like to see in their first contract," said Warsh.

"So much has changed from before the (COVID-19) pandemic to now that are really going to be diligent about serving our co-workers across departments," she said. "Things we've focused on are working conditions, equipment maintenance and reasonable scheduling."

"We haven't seen a post-COVID world where we have that many orders at one cafe, and we're going to have to adjust and I think if we try to do that without worker input, we wont succeed," said Laskonis, who

see that we're about growing the company."

"If the employees don't succeed, the company doesn't succeed," he said. "It (the company isn't) making money, the employees aren't making money, so we're going to do everything we can to help build them up."

During Monday's press conference, Stephanie Bloomingdale, president of Wisconsin State AFL-CIO, noted the greater significance of Colectivo employees' unionization efforts.

"This is not only a victory for Colectivo workers all across Wisconsin and Illinois, but it's also a victory for workers everywhere who want to join a union," said Bloomingdale. "This shows that it can be done, for cafes, other restaurants or workers in other industries."

She commended the employees pushing to unionize for remaining united during the organization process, and she

called upon company owners to "do the right thing, to get to bargaining table immediately and bargain a fair contract."