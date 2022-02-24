Coffee break: Adrian Latifi

Adrian Latifi Owner, Harry’s Prohibition Bistro 668 S. Pier Drive, Sheboygan harrysprohibitionbistro.com Industry: Restaurants Employees: Approximately 40 Prior to taking over the family business in November, Latifi’s past restaurant experience included serving, hosting, bartending and…

Adrian Latifi Owner, Harry’s Prohibition Bistro 668 S. Pier Drive, Sheboygan harrysprohibitionbistro.com Industry: Restaurants Employees: Approximately 40 Prior to taking over the family business in November, Latifi’s past restaurant experience included serving, hosting, bartending and kitchen experience. He was a cook at Harry’s Prohibition Bistro since 2013. Latifi has a Roman al Taglio pizza certification. He and his uncle are the only two Wisconsinites with this certification.

A Sheboygan native, Latifi attended Madison Area Technical College and graduated with an associate degree in Culinary Arts and Chef Training.

Latifi met his wife, Jusra, in 2018 while she was working at a fine dining restaurant near Macedonia. She relocated after they met, and the couple was married in September of 2019. Their daughter, Odessa, was born last June.

Their daughter, Odessa, was born last June. Latifi calls himself a "car guy." He loves to research different makes and models and compare them. He's a big fan of Toyotas and the Audi RS Model. He also enjoys going to the gym. "But what I enjoy most is traveling to different countries simply to see what the world is like. It opens my eyes to different possibilities."

He knew it was time to take over the family business when he found himself doing almost all the operations without being overwhelmed. "It was second nature thanks to my dad, Harry Latifi, and my uncle Al Latifi. Both are restaurateurs. They have mentored me all along."

When it comes to working in the restaurant industry, he most enjoys its complexity. "I love the amount of skills owning a restaurant has taught me, from multitasking, communication, prioritization, time management, patience, and so much more."

“I love the amount of skills owning a restaurant has taught me, from multitasking, communication, prioritization, time management, patience, and so much more.” He likes his coffee simple. “It has to be black – no sugar and no cream. My favorite is our own signature blend we created with Torke Coffee: Harry's Blend Organic Torke Coffee.”