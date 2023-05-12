Cocina Filipina food truck will keep Filipino food alive in Milwaukee, with a twist

Only a few days after Milwaukee-based food truck Meat on the Street announced it had suddenly closed, one of the business’ former employees is making sure Filipino food doesn’t disappear from the food scene here in the city.

Bailey “Billy” Bush, the former manager of the Meat on the Street food truck, and Marilupe Moreno, who runs the food truck Modern Maki, are teaming up to bring a new food truck concept to southeastern Wisconsin.

Called Cocina Filipina, the new food truck will offer familiar favorites like lumpia and adobo cerdo and fold in new fare including pollo bowls and Mexican Flan. Bush said the duo is aiming for a fusion of Filipino and Hispanic cuisines.

“Lupe and I connected last week and we were like, ‘Why let Filipino food die with Meat on the Street? Let’s just do this.’ Obviously, Meat on the Street had a huge legacy in Milwaukee and we hope we can do it justice,” said Bush.

She began working at Meat on the Street three years ago, helping with the company’s social media. As time went on, she found herself becoming more immersed in all aspects of running the food truck. She ended up being promoted to manager of the Meat on the Street food truck last year.

“I enjoyed it so much and honestly with Meat on the Street closing, I was super heartbroken, but I was presented with a new opportunity,” said Bush.

It was actually one of Meat on the Street’s co-founders who ended up connecting Bush and Moreno after news of the company’s closure was announced.

Cocina Filipina’s food truck is being built out this week, so Bush and Moreno are temporarily working out of a trailer to offer catering services. They’re hoping to have the new truck ready to go for Thiensville’s Food Trucks in the Park event on May 18.

“Really, our mission is to keep Filipino food alive,” said Bush. “We want to provide customers with all the food they’ve grown to love over the last nine years.”

Once up and running, foodies will be able to track Cocina Filipina through an interactive map found on the business’ social media pages. Cocina Filipina is on Facebook and Instagram.