Clarios invests in Swedish manufacturer of sodium-ion batteries

Glendale-based Clarios
, a manufacturer of low-voltage car batteries, has made an unspecified investment in the Swedish company Altris
, a supplier of sodium-ion batteries for vehicles.
Clarios has built an equity stake in Altris and become a member of the company’s supervisory board.
The equity stake builds on a joint development agreement between both companies that is focused on low-voltage sodium-ion batteries.
Clarios will leverage its expertise in battery management systems, software, and system integration to optimize performance of the sodium-ion low-voltage automotive battery system.
Altris will focus on developing the sodium-ion cell technology for this low-voltage application. Every vehicle, including hybrid electric and fully electric vehicles, requires a low-voltage energy source to power an increased number of software-based functions.
Clarios expects its investment to allow Altris to begin pilot production of sodium-ion automotive batteries, followed by commercial production beginning in 2026.
"The Clarios partnership will enable a leap ahead in high-performance sodium-ion automotive batteries by integrating our technology with Clarios’ superior software embedded in its state-of-the-art battery management systems,” said Christer Bergquist
, interim CEO of Altris. “Plus, the unmatched global market reach and deep relationships with automakers provides ample opportunities to accelerate commercial deployment.”