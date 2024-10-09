Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Clarios invests in Swedish manufacturer of sodium-ion batteries

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
A Clarios battery production facility.
Learn more about:
AltrisClarios
Last updated

Glendale-based Clarios, a manufacturer of low-voltage car batteries, has made an unspecified investment in the Swedish company Altris, a supplier of sodium-ion batteries for vehicles. Clarios has built an equity stake in Altris and become a member of the company’s supervisory board. The equity stake builds on a joint development agreement between both companies that

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.