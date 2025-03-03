Clarios announces $6 billion in investments aimed at ‘accelerating innovation’

Glendale-based car battery manufacturer Clarios
will spend $6 billion to develop new technology, upgrade facilities and bolster manufacturing capacity for certain products.
"The plan aims to advance American energy and critical mineral independence by strengthening the nation's critical supply of batteries essential to start every vehicle in the U.S.," the company said in a news release.
Clarios makes the low-voltage batteries and power solutions used to power nearly every type of vehicle. The company's products are found in over half of cars and trucks in the U.S.
"Now more than ever, America must protect its critical minerals and invest in technology essential to energy independence," said Mark Wallace
, chief executive officer of Clarios. "With our comprehensive strategy, Clarios is driving a major step forward for America's economic security, national security, and personal security of the American people."
Clarios has earmarked $2.5 billion for expanding manufacturing of low-critical battery chemistries. The company will also increase production for additional “cutting-edge energy storage technologies” aimed at reducing America’s reliance on imports.
Another $1.9 billion will be used for critical minerals processing and recovery. This process involves recovering nearly 100% of materials from used batteries, which will allow Clarios to keep “critical materials” like tin within the United States.
Clarios will spend $1 million to accelerate the development of advanced energy storage for artificial intelligence and data centers. The company will also invest in sodium-ion batteries.
Finally, $600 million will be spent to modernize Clarios’ manufacturing facilities across the United States.
Clarios operates 16 manufacturing facilities across the U.S., employing more than 5,500 employees in 32 states
This multi-faceted investment strategy will take place over the next decade, according to Monday’s announcement.