City of Racine purchases long-vacant YMCA building on lakefront

It’s been four years since the Racine YMCA
shuttered its former flagship location on Racine’s lakefront.
On Friday, city officials announced they had officially purchased the dilapidated structure after efforts by its longtime owner – The Young Men's Christian Association of Racine, Wisconsin – to find a developer for the 103,597-square-foot building at 725 Lake Ave
. stalled this past fall.
Constructed in 1960, the building had endured years of decline, even before its complete closure in 2019. A six-story structure attached to the health club section that had been used for offices for local organizations, had been closed for more than a decade prior before the entire building was shuttered and YCMA services moved to a smaller downtown location.
The nonprofit has three locations, a smaller Riverside Branch at 141 W. Main Street located in downtown Racine and the George Bray Center, a smaller branch at the longtime community center at 924 Center St. It's largest location, the Image Management Family Branch, is located at 8501 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant
City officials first began discussing purchasing the Racine YMCA lakefront building this summer, after break-ins, vandalism and other security concerns became a growing problem. State property transfer records show the Racine Community Development Authority officially purchased the building on Thursday, paying just $12,500.
In a press release issued Friday morning, city officials said they are pursuing demolition of the structure given its deteriorating condition. Following the demolition, the city will explore options for the redevelopment of the site, with a focus on enhancing the community's quality of life and fostering economic growth, the release adds.
"The acquisition of the former YMCA building presents a unique opportunity for the City of Racine to reclaim a vital piece of our community,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason
said. “Our foremost concern is the safety and well-being of our residents, and the decision to demolish the building aligns with our commitment to ensuring a safe environment for everyone."
[caption id="attachment_587473" align="aligncenter" width="1285"]
The City of Racine has purchased the former Downtown Racine YMCA, 725 Lake Ave., and plans to demolish the structure. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com)[/caption]