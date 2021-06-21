Church Mutual to open office in downtown Milwaukee

Merrill-based Church Mutual Insurance Co. is opening its third Wisconsin office, at the 833 East building in downtown Milwaukee.

The company announced today it is leasing 10,000 square feet of the building, located at 833 E. Michigan St. The space could accommodate up to 50 employees, though the announcement did not specify how many Church Mutual will have there immediately.

Church Mutual anticipates opening the office sometime in the fourth quarter. It also has offices in Madison, Denver and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

“We researched several cities before choosing to expand to Milwaukee,” Rich Poirier, Church Mutual’s president and chief executive, said in a statement. “Ultimately, we made a deliberate choice to reinforce our Wisconsin roots and commitment to the state that’s been our home for more than a century.”

The company said the Milwaukee office will enhance its recruiting efforts by providing increased access to a diverse pool of college students and recent graduates. It also offers an option for an urban location that appeals to employees who wish to remain in Wisconsin, but don’t want to live in a smaller city.

A spokesperson said the exact functions are being determined, but it will include departments like claims, IT, sales, human resources and diversity & inclusion.

Church Mutual will likely start hiring employees soon for the Milwaukee office. It plans to build its headcount there slowly, and isn’t requiring anyone to relocate from existing offices.

“In addition to enhanced recruiting opportunities, strongly establishing ourselves in Milwaukee will provide options for innovation partnerships with premier educational institutions,” Poirier said. “It also offers options for philanthropic partnerships and events that will support our diversity and inclusion goals.”

Ben Anderson of Colliers International | Wisconsin represented Church Mutual in brokering the lease deal.

The building was developed by Milwaukee-based Irgens Partners LLC. Irgens also has its offices at 833 East.

Steve Palec, chief marketing officer of Irgens, said his firm knows firsthand how the building and downtown assists with recruiting and partnership-building efforts.

“(T)hose attributes, from location, efficiencies and space flexibility, state of the art technology and unparalleled air quality, are in fact among the favorite subjects of the potential users that are indeed increasing conversations post COVID,” Palec said in an email.

Church Mutual was founded in 1897, and offers specialized insurance for religious organizations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges, senior-living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference center, and nonprofit and human services organizations across the U.S.