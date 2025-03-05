Chipotle, First Watch planned for Olympia Fields development

A Chipotle Mexican Grill and First Watch breakfast café are planned for Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners’ Olympia Fields development located northwest of Pabst Road and Olympia Fields Drive, according to city documents.

Chipotle and First Watch are planned for adjacent lots on the development site at 1299 Olympia Fields Drive and 1295 Olympia Fields Drive, just west of Summit Avenue.

Bradenton, Florida-based breakfast chain First Watch will occupy a 3,800-square-foot building north of the Chipotle site. It will feature a large outdoor seating area and dine-in service in the likeness of its other Wisconsin locations in Pewaukee, Brookfield, Oak Creek, Mequon and Greendale.

Chipotle will occupy a 2,300-square-foot building and will feature a drive-thru, a deviation from Chipotle’s traditional locations, as well as dine-in seating. It will add to Chipotle’s over 3,700 existing locations across, the U.S., including a location that recently opened on Capitol Drive in Pewaukee.

Both restaurants will be brought in front of Oconomowoc’s Plan Commission this afternoon for conceptual plan approval.

If approved, Chipotle and First watch will add to the growing list of retail developments at Olympia Fields including Panera Bread, Pet Supplies Plus, Sendik’s Food Market, Mathnasium, a VA Clinic and Planet Fitness, among others.