VA clinic planned at Olympia Fields development in Oconomowoc

An 8,500-square-foot Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic will be built at Wangard Partners’ Olympia Fields development in Oconomowoc.

It will be built at 1289 Olympia Fields Drive. Groundbreaking is expected this spring and the facility is expected to be open by the end of the year, Wangard Partners said in a news release.

Veterans will have access to a variety of services including primary care, mental health and women’s health at the facility.

Oconomowoc will join Appleton, Cleveland, Green Bay and Union Grove as community-based outpatient clinics in the Zablocki VA Health Care System. The system’s main campus as well as inpatient and other outpatient treatment programs are headquartered in Milwaukee.

“We are thrilled to be expanding world-class care for our Veterans into Oconomowoc and western Waukesha County,” said Dr. Staci Williams, the Zablocki VA Health Care System’s acting director. “We are always seeking ways to better connect and expand access to care for those who so honorably served our country. This new location in Oconomowoc will allow us to increase access to VA services and ensure Veterans living in the area can easily and conveniently receive the care they need.”

The Olympia Fields project is the redevelopment of the former Olympia Resort site in Oconomowoc into apartments, retail space, medical offices and a hotel.

“We are proud to announce the exciting news of our long-term partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This development marks an important milestone for the revitalization of the area and expands access to critical health care services for our local Veterans,” said Stewart Wangard, CEO and chairman of Wangard Partners. “Wangard Partners strongly believes in the value that this development brings to the community of Oconomowoc, speaking not only of the services the VA provides, but as a catalyst for the future of Olympia Fields and Oconomowoc. We are honored to have played a part in bringing this project to fruition and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community.”