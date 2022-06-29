Panera Bread restaurant, Pet Supplies Plus store planned at Olympia Fields development in Oconomowoc

A Panera Bread restaurant and a Pet Supplies Plus store are planned at the mixed-use Olympia Fields development in Oconomowoc.

Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners is developing Olympia Fields, redeveloping the former Olympia Resort site and adjacent area along Summit Avenue with apartments, a hotel, medical office space, commercial space and a recreational bike trail. A Sendik’s grocery store is expected to open there at 1408 Summit Ave. in the fall.

Wangard has submitted plans to the city for a 3,552-square-foot building at 1414 Summit Ave. for a Panera Bread restaurant. The site is a vacant outlot along Summit Avenue.

St. Louis-based Panera Bread Co. has more than 2,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. It’s closest location to Oconomowoc is in Delafield.

Plans have also been submitted to the city for a 6,600-square-foot addition, at 1450 Summit Ave., to an existing 86,479-square-foot retail building for the Pet Supplies Plus store. The building will be anchored by the Sendik’s store.

Pet Supplies Plus is based in Phoenix, Arizona and Livonia, Michigan. It has about 560 store locations. It’s closest location to Oconomowoc is in Waukesha.