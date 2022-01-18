Sendik’s to open store in Oconomowoc

Sendik’s Food Market will open a new store this fall as part of the Olympia Fields development in Oconomowoc, the Milwaukee-based grocer announced Tuesday.

The store will occupy the 60,000-square-foot former Kmart building at 1408 Summit Ave. It will be Sendik’s 18th location in southeastern Wisconsin.

“This opening fits squarely with our growth plans of picking highly desirable, highly visible locations in growing communities,” said Ted Balistreri, co-owner of Sendik’s. “Oconomowoc is a beautiful and growing community that we believe is the perfect fit for our local brand and we look forward to serving its citizens.”

The former Kmart will be completely remodeled into a full-line Sendik’s store, featuring a full-service butcher and seafood counter; a bakery department offering custom cakes and artisan bread; a selection of nearly 1,000 wines; and its signature ‘Home’ department with a rotating assortment of flowers, gifts, home decor, clothing and seasonal items. It will also sell more than 500 fresh produce items and a variety of ready-made meals prepared in-house, including deli salads, sandwiches, garden salads, soups, pizza and fresh sushi.

Olympia Fields is being developed by Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners Inc. at the site of the former Olympia Resort, which is adjacent to a shopping center that includes the former Kmart store space. The mixed-use project will include 420,000 square feet of new construction, including apartments, medical offices and other commercial buildings.

“Along with the City of Oconomowoc, I have had a vision for this development for years,” said Stu Wangard, chairman and CEO of Wangard Partners. “Our team is excited to welcome Sendik’s to the development and we look forward to other exciting announcements and developments.”