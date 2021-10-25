Children’s Wisconsin nearing 90% compliance with vaccine mandate, health system says

Children’s Wisconsin said it is approaching 90% compliance with its COVID-19 vaccine policy.

The Wauwatosa-based pediatric health system has three weeks left before its Nov. 15 deadline when all employees are required to be vaccinated.

The mandate, which was issued in late July, applies to all staff, including those who work remotely, contractors and volunteers.

At the time the mandate was announced, chief medical officer Dr. Mike Gutzeit said nearly all Children’s doctors were already vaccinated for COVID-19, and spokesman Andrew Brodzeller confirmed on Friday that nearly 100% of Children’s doctors have met the requirement. Brodzeller also noted nurses have a higher compliance rate than the system overall.

The employment of those who don’t comply will be terminated as of Nov. 16, he said.

“While we don’t want to lose a single team member, we recognize some small number may make the decision to not get vaccinated,” he said.

A video posted earlier this month to YouTube claiming to share stories of Children’s Wisconsin employees who oppose the vaccine mandate has garnered over 11,000 views. The video raises concerns about possible staffing shortages at the health system as a result of employees refusing to comply with the mandate.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and the best way to control this pandemic. We have provided various opportunities for staff to engage with leaders and to answer questions,” Brodzeller said in response.

Milwaukee- and Downers Grove, Illinois-based Advocate Aurora Health said last week it reached near full compliance with its COVID-19 vaccine policy by its Oct. 15 deadline.