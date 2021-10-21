Advocate Aurora says it has achieved near full compliance with its COVID vaccine mandate

Advocate Aurora Health said it reached near full compliance with its COVID-19 vaccine policy.

About 99% of the Milwaukee- and Downers Grove, Illinois-based health system’s employees are compliant or are in the process of becoming compliant with the policy, which was first announced in early August, according to Advocate Aurora Health. The system’s roughly 75,000 employees had until Oct. 15 to comply.

About 440 employees, amounting to 0.6% of Advocate Aurora’s workforce – were not in compliance and have left the organization. Nearly half of those who didn’t comply were per diem employees, meaning they filled in scheduling gaps on an as-needed basis, the health system said.

Employees who weren’t in compliance by last Friday’s deadline were given a three-day suspension to have a final chance to come into compliance.

As of Wednesday, Advocate Aurora had 210 inpatient COVID-19 cases within its Wisconsin facilities and 151 in its Illinois facilities.

The region’s major health systems all have COVID vaccination mandates in place for their employees, including Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin, Waukesha-based ProHealth Care, and Froedtert Health, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Children’s Wisconsin.