Chicago developer building pair of daycare centers in Waukesha County

New facilities will be leased to Florida-based The Learning Experience

Chicago-based Bradford Real Estate is developing two 10,000-square-foot daycare centers in Waukesha County and a third in Sun Prairie.

According to a news release, each standalone, single-tenant building will be leased to Deerfield Beach, Florida-based The Learning Experience.

The new daycare centers will be built at N58W15453 Shawn Circle, Menomonee Falls; 4822 Forest Point Boulevard, New Berlin; and 2750 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie.

The daycare operator appears to be new to the Milwaukee market and to the state. The Learning Experience’s website did not list any daycare centers in Wisconsin. The closest location to the southeastern Wisconsin region was in Waukegan, Illinois.

A spokesperson with The Learning Experience didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

The Learning Experience provides childcare and educational services across the country for children from 6 weeks to 6 years old. Bradford is a privately-owned, large-scale retail development company that has completed more than 70 projects totaling over 10-million square feet throughout Chicago and the Midwest since 1986.

Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp. provided Bradford roughly $8.65 million total in three separate loans for costs related to land acquisition and construction of the new buildings. Daniel Barrins, senior vice president of Associated Bank’s commercial real estate division managed the loans and closings.