Sports & Entertainment

Chicago Blackhawks will return to Fiserv Forum for preseason NHL game

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Fiserv Forum and its adjacent outdoor plaza.
Last updated

The Chicago Blackhawks will play another preseason game at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, vs. the St. Louis Blues.

It will be the second time that the Blackhawks have played a preseason game at Fiserv Forum. The first was in 2022 against the Minnesota Wild. That game quickly sold out.

“Our players, staff and fans had such an incredible experience at Fiserv Forum two years ago, and we’re really excited to bring Blackhawks gameday back to Milwaukee this upcoming preseason,” said Jaime Faulkner, president of business operations for the Chicago Blackhawks. “This is a great opportunity for all of our fans in northern Illinois and Wisconsin to be a part of Blackhawks hockey, and there’s no better opponent to take on than a Central division rival, the St. Louis Blues, in this special matchup before we meet again at the Winter Classic in December.”

Pre-game celebrations for fans, including Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, photo opportunities and more, will be held outside the arena.

“We’re excited to welcome the NHL back to Milwaukee following the success of the Blackhawks’ inaugural ‘Home Away From Home’ series in 2022,” said Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum president. “We strive to bring a diverse lineup of events to Fiserv Forum and look forward to hosting fans of the NHL, Blackhawks and Blues this fall.”

BizTimes Milwaukee