NHL game at Fiserv Forum is already sold out

Tickets for the preseason NHL game at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild went on sale today, and quickly sold out.

“We’re thrilled that the first-ever NHL game at Fiserv Forum has sold-out within minutes,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “We are looking forward to hosting the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild…as we continue to bring a variety of terrific sports and entertainment to our venue. This game will also allow us to welcome fans who may be visiting Fiserv Forum for the first time and to show them why our arena and city are world-class destinations.”

It will be the first NHL game played at Fiserv Forum, which opened in 2018 and is primarily designed for basketball. The first hockey games held at Fiserv Forum were played in December for the four-team Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off college hockey tournament, featuring the University of Wisconsin and three other teams. That event will return to Fiserv Forum on Dec. 28-29.

The Blackhawks vs. Wild preseason game at Fiserv Forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Seating capacity will be about 15,000.

Dubbed the “Home Away From Home Series,” the event will be presented by BMO Harris. The Blackhawks will be considered the home team for the game vs. the Wild.

Prior to the game, Fiserv Forum’s entertainment plaza and Deer District will host pre-game festivities including Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, photo opportunities and more.