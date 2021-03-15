Chicago-based ghost kitchen concept expands into Milwaukee area

Four Points hotel in Brown Deer sees revenue boost as licensee

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Brown Deer
Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Brown Deer
Diners in Milwaukee's North Shore communities now have a few more options when ordering dinner for delivery, thanks to Chicago-based virtual restaurant platform Foodhaul. The company recently expanded into the Milwaukee market and has contracted…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display