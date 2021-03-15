Chicago-based ghost kitchen concept expands into Milwaukee area

Diners in Milwaukee's North Shore communities now have a few more options when ordering dinner for delivery, thanks to Chicago-based virtual restaurant platform Foodhaul
.
The company recently expanded into the Milwaukee market and has contracted Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee North Shore in Brown Deer as a ghost kitchen for three chef-inspired brands: Smokeheads BBQ, Pluck'd, and Toscana.
Customers within 6 to 8 miles of the hotel, located at 8900 N. Kildeer Court, can now order dinner through delivery apps DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grub Hub. Smokeheads BBQ by chef Anthony Bosko, includes a variety of smoked and barbecued meats; Pluck’d by chef Dirk Flanigan, serves fried chicken and wings; Toscana by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, features traditional Italian such as meatball rigatoni and chicken piccata.
Founded in 2019, Foodhaul partners with notable chefs to create delivery-only dining concepts and licenses them to third-party kitchens. The goal is to help restaurants and hospitality groups "use their existing, underutilized kitchens and labor to generate new revenues," according to a news release.
Ghost kitchens have been on the rise nationally amid the COVID-19 pandemic as demand for delivery and carryout soared and restaurateurs found new ways to continue serving diners.
At Four Points by Sheraton, a
nnual revenues have increased by $250,000 without adding any additional expenses, said Victor Ravago, CEO and principal at Bravo Hospitality Group, the hotel's Schiller Park, Illinois-based owner.
"Foodhaul has been a great way to add revenues we would not have realized otherwise ... it's a no-brainer," said Ravago.
Foodhaul plans to grow its Milwaukee-area footprint once more ghost kitchens sign on as licensees. The company vets potential partner kitchens under a selective screening process. Once signed, the kitchen gets access to official recipes, staff training, ingredients supply chain via US Foods, branded delivery packaging and supplies, and marketing resources.
