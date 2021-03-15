Chicago-based ghost kitchen concept expands into Milwaukee area

Diners in Milwaukee's North Shore communities now have a few more options when ordering dinner for delivery, thanks to Chicago-based virtual restaurant platform Foodhaul. The company recently expanded into the Milwaukee market and has contracted…

Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee North Shore in Brown Deer as a ghost kitchen for three chef-inspired brands: Smokeheads BBQ, Pluck'd, and Toscana. in Brown Deer as a ghost kitchen for three chef-inspired brands: Smokeheads BBQ, Pluck'd, and Toscana.

Customers within 6 to 8 miles of the hotel, located at 8900 N. Kildeer Court, can now order dinner through delivery apps DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grub Hub.

chef Anthony Bosko, includes a variety of smoked and barbecued meats;

hef Dirk Flanigan, serves fried chicken and wings;

celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, features traditional Italian such as meatball rigatoni and chicken piccata.

Founded in 2019, Foodhaul partners with notable chefs to create delivery-only dining concepts and licenses them to third-party kitchens. The goal is to help restaurants and hospitality groups "use their existing, underutilized kitchens and labor to generate new revenues," according to a news release.

Ghost kitchens have been on the rise nationally amid the COVID-19 pandemic as demand for delivery and carryout soared and restaurateurs found new ways to continue serving diners.

At Four Points by Sheraton, a

Bravo Hospitality Group, the hotel's Schiller Park, Illinois-based owner. have increased by $250,000 without adding any additional expenses, said Victor Ravago, CEO and principal at, the hotel's Schiller Park, Illinois-based owner.

"Foodhaul has been a great way to add revenues we would not have realized otherwise ... it's a no-brainer," said Ravago.

nnual revenuesFoodhaul plans to grow its Milwaukee-area footprint once more ghost kitchens sign on as licensees. The company vets potential partner kitchens under a selective screening process. Once signed, the kitchen gets access to official recipes, staff training, ingredients supply chain via US Foods, branded delivery packaging and supplies, and marketing resources.