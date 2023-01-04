Charter Manufacturing names new president and COO

New president named for its Charter Steel subsidiary

By
-
Joel Casterton and Tom Marry.

Mequon-based Charter Manufacturing announced Wednesday the appointment of Tom Marry, president of Charter Steel, to the role of president and chief operating officer of Charter Manufacturing. Charter Manufacturing is a group of metals manufacturing businesses. Charter Steel is a subsidiary of Charter Manufacturing that produces special bar quality steel products. Marry joined Charter Steel in July

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display