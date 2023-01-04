Charter Manufacturing names new president and COO

Mequon-based Charter Manufacturing
announced Wednesday the appointment of Tom Marry
, president of Charter Steel
, to the role of president and chief operating officer of Charter Manufacturing. Charter Manufacturing is a group of metals manufacturing businesses. Charter Steel is a subsidiary of Charter Manufacturing that produces special bar quality steel products. Marry joined Charter Steel in July 2022 with 20 years of experience in manufacturing, including six as the COO of Racine-based Modine Manufacturing Co. Marry also previously held positions at Milwaukee Electric Tool, Bosch and General Motors. He replaces Bob Venable,
who left Charter last year for a role at Chicago-based Miami Corporation Management. In the role of COO, Marry will serve as a member of Charter Manufacturing’s executive leadership team. He will be responsible for the strategy and overall operations of Charter Manufacturing’s four businesses: Charter Aarrowcast, Charter Dura-Bar, Charter Steel and Charter Wire. “During his tenure, Tom has quickly demonstrated strong alignment to Charter’s culture and values, deep business expertise and has developed the trust and confidence of Charter leadership and employees,” said John W. Mellowes,
Charter Manufacturing CEO. Following Marry’s promotion, Joel Casterton
has been named the new president of Charter Steel. Casterton was previously the vice president of vehicular thermal solutions and heavy-duty equipment at Modine. Prior to Modine, Casterton was with Ford Motor Company and a Ford spinoff called Visteon Corp. In his new role, Casterton is responsible for facilitating and guiding company operations to help ensure Charter Steel’s growth, performance, and people strategies are achieved. “Joel brings a wealth of leadership, knowledge and experience in manufacturing, engineering and commercial disciplines to this position,” said Mellowes. “He also brings years of experience within the automotive, commercial vehicle, off highway and industrial markets – all of which are critical end markets for Charter Steel.”