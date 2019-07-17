Charlotte Russe to reopen at Southridge next month

One of 100 stores to reopen nationwide after company filed for bankruptcy, was acquired

Months after women’s clothing retailer Charlotte Russe announced it was bankrupt and going out of business, the brand is coming back to Southridge Mall in Greendale.

The store will open in August as one of 100 locations the San Fransisco-based company is reopening across the U.S., and its only store in Wisconsin.

Charlotte Russe stores at Southridge, Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Regency Mall in Racine, Bayshore Town Center in Glendale and Brookfield Square in Brookfield all shuttered earlier this year when the company said it would liquidate all of its more than 500 stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Charlotte Russe Holdings Corporation was acquired in late March by Ontario, Canada-based fashion giant YM Inc., according to a news release. In mid-April, the brand took to social media to announce it would launch a new e-commerce site and reopen 100 brick-and-mortar stores.

Charlotte Russe’s Southridge store will take over its previous 7,016-square-foot space on the mall’s lower level.

Despite increased vacancies and retail challenges at regional malls, Southridge has managed to add a number of tenants to its roster this year– most recently women’s fashion boutique Shopbella and CBD retailer Seventh Sense. T.J Maxx will open this fall. Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy opened stores last year in the redeveloped building that formerly housed Sears.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Charlotte Russe to Southridge Mall this August as an on-trend and affordable option for our shoppers,” said Mary Mokwa, general manager at Southridge Mall. “The openings of Shopbella and Seventh Sense, in addition to the upcoming openings of Charlotte Russe and T.J. Maxx, further supports our commitment to bring area shoppers an evolving mixture of services, retailers and merchandise.”