Eric Schmidt promoted to CEO of CG Schmidt

Milwaukee-based construction firm CG Schmidt announced that it has promoted Eric Schmidt to chief executive officer. Schmidt has more than 30 years of construction management experience with CG Schmidt and has served as president of the company since 2022. He succeeds his brother Rick Schmidt as CEO of the company. Eric and Rick are fourth generation leaders of the family business. “As I step down from my role as CEO, I couldn’t be prouder to pass the title to Eric,” said Rick Schmidt. “His leadership, vision, and commitment to our employees and clients make him the perfect leader to guide our company into a successful future.” “Success in this industry isn’t just about building projects—it’s about building trust, relationships, and a commitment to quality that stands the test of time,” said Eric Schmidt. “I’m honored to step into this role and excited to continue working alongside our incredible team to shape the future of CG Schmidt.” In addition, Eric Schmidt serves as chair of the Milwaukee County Historical Society and chair of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church Buildings and Grounds Committee. He also sits on the boards of the Association of General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee and the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee and is a member of the Greater Milwaukee Committee and the UW-Milwaukee Business Advisory Board.