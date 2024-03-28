Fifth generation leader promoted at CG Schmidt

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Milwaukee-based construction firm CG Schmidt today announced that Ryan Schmidt has been promoted from project executive to managing director. Schmidt represents the fifth and future generation of CG Schmidt family leadership. The company, founded in 1920, is led by president Eric Schmidt and CEO and chairman of the board Rick Schmidt (Ryan’s father). Ryan Schmidt

Schmidt represents the fifth and future generation of CG Schmidt family leadership. The company, founded in 1920, is led by president Eric Schmidt and CEO and chairman of the board Rick Schmidt (Ryan’s father).

"Ryan embodies the CG Schmidt culture of a client-centered approach,” said CG Schmidt senior vice president Mark Lillesand . “His dedication is more than professional; it's personal. The relationships he’s built and sustained with administrators, facilities staff, and families from districts across the state of Wisconsin are testament to CG Schmidt's larger commitment to the communities where we work and live."

Ryan Schmidt has worked for CG Schmidt for more than 15 years and during that time has been involved with 60 projects that account for $671 million in construction revenue. In the K-12 education sector, he has managed nearly $900 million in construction projects over the last five years, according to the company. He will spearhead education operations from the firm's headquarters in Milwaukee while supporting the company's Madison and Arizona branches.

Ryan Schmidt obtained his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Marquette University in 2007.