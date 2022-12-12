CEO of the Year: Jim Kacmarcik, Kacmarcik Enterprises

BizTimes Best in Business

By
-
Jim Kacmarcik
Jim Kacmarcik Credit: Jake Hill

Last updated on December 12th, 2022 at 10:13 amLike many manufacturers, Grafton-based Kapco Metal Stamping saw a surge in demand in recent years as consumers emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic ready and willing to spend their money.  Increased demand and supply chain challenges across the country and around the world meant manufacturers found themselves constantly

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

