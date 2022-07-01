Century Springs facility in Wauwatosa now producing Alkaline88 water

Genesee Depot-based Century Springs,
a bottled water and filtration service company with a co-packing warehouse located in Wauwatosa, has begun production of Alkaline88 water. Alkaline88 is a product of Scottsdale, Arizona-based The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
The company is the largest independent alkaline water producer in the country. Century Springs and The Alkaline Water Company officially entered into a co-packing agreement at the start of the year.
Century Springs’ Wauwatosa facility is located at 3001 N. 112th
St. The plant’s large and small bottle lines will increase production capacity for The Alkaline Water Company while its geographic location will decrease costs and carbon footprint associated with freight.
“Century Springs will be producing Alkaline88 in the Midwest region for the first time in our company’s history,” said Frank Lazaran,
president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This state-of-the-art facility outside of Milwaukee will provide a strategic production center for Alkaline88 and support further expansion in a market where we see significant upside for growth.”
The company’s initial production plan is to produce approximately 100,000 large bottles of Alkaline88 a week. This number is subject to change based on demand. Ramp up production started in mid-June and full production is expected to begin by July 11. Century Springs will start by producing large bottles of Alkaline88, eventually adding small bottles as well.
“Alkaline88 is being produced around the country by a strong network of co-packing partners,” said Lazaran. “This network supports increasing sales that are being driven by organic growth, SKU expansion, and new retail clients. While industries around the country are facing inflationary pressure, we continue to optimize our network of raw materials manufacturers and co-packers to partially offset the increasing costs associated with freight. This is part of a broader company-wide strategy to continue to drive topline revenue growth while striving to put the company on a pathway to profitability.”
Century Spring acquired its Wauwatosa warehouse at the end of 2018,
as well as six delivery trucks.