CentroMotion names Milwaukee Tool exec as chief operations officer

Pewaukee-based CentroMotion
has named Scott Ertl
as chief operations officer. In his new role, Ertl will help drive improvements within global manufacturing operations while emphasizing associate safety, customer quality and delivery, and operational excellence.
CentroMotion previously was the engineering components and systems segment of Menomonee Falls-based Enerpac Tool Group. The creation of CentroMotion was tied to a $214.5 million sale
of the Engineered Components & Systems division to New York private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC.
“As we continue to lead transformation within our business and position CentroMotion for the next phase of growth, we believe Scott’s progressive experience in supply chain and manufacturing will reinforce our strong focus on operational execution across our organization,” said Roger Roundhouse, chief executive officer of CentroMotion.
Ertl has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his more than 25-year career in operations and joins CentroMotion from Milwaukee Tool where he spent nine years serving in various senior leadership roles, most recently as executive vice president of global operations and distribution.
Before joining Milwaukee Tool, Ertl worked at Charter Steel for 18 years, where he served in various technical roles across the business, with most of his career focusing on all aspects of global operational leadership. Beyond operations leadership roles, Ertl has also led customer technical services, strategic planning and strategy deployment, IT and project management.
Ertl earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University and his Master of Business Administration from Concordia University Wisconsin.