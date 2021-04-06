Celebrating 50 Years Servicing Your Success

Since its humble beginnings in 1971, SEEK CAREERS/STAFFING has always been about Passion, Integrity and Extraordinary Customer Service (PIE). Founder and CEO, Carol Schneider, started SEEK out of her own frustrations with how women in the workplace were treated. After being overlooked for a promotion at her place of employment, Carol decided that sometimes, you need to take matters into your own hands to create your own destiny. From there, SEEK was born.

Many people come to SEEK looking for a second chance. A piece of paper, such as a resume, does not always tell the whole story. SEEK focuses on the person, by listening to their needs and wants to find the best opportunities that fit them. SEEK recruiters are matchmakers, pairing exceptional employers with the best talent.

They do it by providing the most extraordinary customer service possible. How? By being available “in person” 24/7. In an automated and technology-driven world, SEEK chooses to use the best technology to streamline hiring processes, but never lose the human touch on the phones.

Fifty years later, SEEK still operates with the same core values in which it began. Approximately 125 passionate staff people in twenty branch offices across most of Wisconsin and the Twin Cities, continue the legacy that Carol established.

As a legacy company, Carol, along with her son, Joel Schneider and grandchildren, continue the family legacy that she founded. Joel is currently acting president of the organization working closely side-by-side with Carol to continue the vision of the company.

Perseverance in times of adversity is something that SEEK has successfully accomplished many times over the years. Surviving times of low unemployment, high unemployment, an economic recession and everything in between, the pandemic has been yet another challenge to overcome.

Celebrating 50 years in business, is a tremendous accomplishment, but to have achieved it during this incredibly challenging time, makes it all the more humbling. In each situation, it becomes necessary to change and adapt the way you do business.

SEEK offices have not been open to the public since March 2020 yet continue to successfully operate. All aspects of hiring have been transitioned to a virtual or remote process. Steps have been taken to ensure safety among staff workers in each office by exercising proper social distancing and masking guidelines, implementing sanitizing procedures and allowing remote work capabilities where needed.

The success of SEEK would not be possible without the continued support of the employees, staff, client employers and community partners who have helped along the way. It is with passion that we serve all these groups, with integrity to look beyond the paper, but instead to focus on the people, and always act with extraordinary customer service.

Thank you for being a piece of SEEK’s PIE.

What does the future of SEEK look like? Another 50 years?

The future of SEEK looks exciting! We decided years ago that ours would be a family business and continue across the generations. Accordingly, my son, Joel, is the President. We have three of his children working for SEEK and the son of one of my other sons is with us as well! It’s fun to watch these kids grow both personally and professionally!

How does company culture play into the success of a business?

What we hear most often in today’s interviews is the importance of “company culture.” People want to know that their companies care about them. The workplace is an extension of family life and employees want the flexibility to live their lives while producing for the company. As the world around us becomes more complicated, the workplace needs to feel “safe” for our work families! Oh, and having “fun” on the job is also critical!

What does it mean to you, that you change lives and give people opportunities? Give people a second chance?

We Americans tend to put people into slots and not consider that everyone wants to be self-actualized! We look for people who want an opportunity to step up and become better tomorrow than they were yesterday! To see someone who has no idea how wonderful they are – because no one has ever appreciated them – grow into a contributing member of society overwhelms our hearts and makes life worth living!

seekcareers.com

262.377.8888