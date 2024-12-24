Cedarburg’s Washington House Inn and Schroeder House sold for $3.6 million

Cedarburg’s boutique hotel Washington House Inn and nearby Schroeder Guest House, located at W62 N573 Washington Ave. and W62 N589 Washington Ave. respectively, sold for $3.6 million on Wednesday, according to state records.

The sale includes the historic Washington House Inn and the Schroder Guest House, which operate together as one business, and two retail storefronts in between the buildings with tenants The Chocolate Factory and Amy’s Candy Kitchen to remain.

Between the Washington House Inn and Schroeder Guest House, the buildings offer 34 rooms total, all individually decorated with the aesthetic of the inn’s history dating back to 1886 when the building was constructed.

Previous owners Washington House Inn Associates, lead by James Pape, sold the buildings and business to The Washington House Group, LLC. Christine McLean of the Washington House Group headed the sale with her husband Jeff McLean.

The McLeans are longtime residents of Cedarburg and are both former Air Force pilots. Christine transitioned from the reserves and got a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia, while Jeff was still stationed in Virginia Beach. For the past six years, Christine has been working remotely for large software companies.

“The Inn is part of the heritage of this wonderful town,” Christine said. “We see ourselves as stewards of these historic buildings and this business in the heart of the community.”

The McLeans intend to maintain business as usual in the spaces and continue the legacy of the business as the previous owners did, Christine said.