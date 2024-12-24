Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Cedarburg’s Washington House Inn and Schroeder House sold for $3.6 million

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
The historic Washington House Inn in downtown Cedarburg. Photo from Google
Learn more about:
Amy's Candy KitchenSchroeder Guest HouseThe Chocolate FactoryWashington House InnChristine McLeanJames PapeJeff McLean
Last updated

Cedarburg’s boutique hotel Washington House Inn and nearby Schroeder Guest House, located at W62 N573 Washington Ave. and W62 N589 Washington Ave. respectively, sold for $3.6 million on Wednesday, according to state records.

The sale includes the historic Washington House Inn and the Schroder Guest House, which operate together as one business, and two retail storefronts in between the buildings with tenants The Chocolate Factory and Amy’s Candy Kitchen to remain.

Between the Washington House Inn and Schroeder Guest House, the buildings offer 34 rooms total, all individually decorated with the aesthetic of the inn’s history dating back to 1886 when the building was constructed.

- Advertisement -

Previous owners Washington House Inn Associates, lead by James Pape, sold the buildings and business to The Washington House Group, LLC. Christine McLean of the Washington House Group headed the sale with her husband Jeff McLean.

Jeff and Christine McLean. Submitted photo

The McLeans are longtime residents of Cedarburg and are both former Air Force pilots. Christine transitioned from the reserves and got a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia, while Jeff was still stationed in Virginia Beach. For the past six years, Christine has been working remotely for large software companies.

“The Inn is part of the heritage of this wonderful town,” Christine said. “We see ourselves as stewards of these historic buildings and this business in the heart of the community.”

- Advertisement -

The McLeans intend to maintain business as usual in the spaces and continue the legacy of the business as the previous owners did, Christine said.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.