Cassandra Erato named CEO of Spaulding Clinical Research

West Bend-based Spaulding Clinical Research LLC announced today that Cassandra Erato has been named the new chief executive officer of the company.

Founder and previous chief executive officer Randy Spaulding is now chairman and chief visionary officer.

“Our vision is to continue to deliver new technologies that enable our customers to make decisions faster and bring new, life-enhancing drugs to market faster than before,” said Spaulding. “Mrs. Erato is the best person to execute on this vision and help us achieve our next phase of growth. This enables me to focus even more time on developing new technologies for the pharmaceutical development industry.”

Erato has been chief operating officer for Spaulding Clinical since 2015 and has been with the company since its inception in 2007.

“I am honored to assume leadership of Spaulding Clinical,” Erato said. “Mr. Spaulding built our Phase 1 site based on the vision of building the first fully paperless Phase 1 CRO and a world-class cardiac safety testing site. He was clearly 10 years ahead of his time, as we’ve seen other Phase 1 units start to adopt eSource solutions in the past year. He has introduced many new functionalities and integrations; recently, he introduced a new functionality that allows us to deliver flash results faster than anyone in the industry. I am committed to continuing to grow Spaulding Clinical and build upon the excellent foundation that has been laid.”

Spaulding Clinical opened in 2008 and was built for conducting Phase 1 trials. It runs a 200-bed research facility in West Bend.