Carroll University names new business school dean

Carroll University has named Hamid Akbari as the next dean of its School of Business.

Akbari has been dean of Winona State University’s College of Business and a professor of management since April 2014.

Prior to Winona State, he was the Audrey Reynolds Distinguished Teaching Professor of Management and College of Business executive director of development and community affairs at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago.

“Dr. Akbari brings to this role years of experience, not only as a dean, but as an engaged partner with business,” said Cindy Gnadinger, president of Carroll. “Both the search committee and I are excited by his deep expertise, energy and creative thinking and know he will lead our School of Business to exceptional heights.”

He will begin his role with Carroll on Jan. 27. He succeeds Steve Bialek, the founding dean of Carroll University’s school of business, who left the university earlier this year.

“I am energized by the vision of Carroll University to transform the world for the better through the power of an experiential education,” Akbari said. “Under the leadership and support of President Gnadinger and Provost Blegen, I will join the faculty, staff, students, alumni and the entire Carroll community for transforming the School of Business into a model program in the world.”