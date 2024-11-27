Login
Manufacturing

Carmex manufacturer will move into new Franklin headquarters next month

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Rendering courtesy of Stephen Perry Smith Architects
Franklin-based Carma Labs, the company that makes Carmex and other lip care products, will officially move into its new headquarters in the coming weeks.

The new 225,000-square-foot building, located at 9410 S. 76th St., includes 195,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 30,000 square feet of office space, according to documents submitted to the City of Franklin Plan Commission.

“The development and construction of the new headquarters of Carma Laboratories, Inc. at 9410 S. 76th St. is progressing and anticipating occupancy in December,” according to documents submitted by the company.

Carma Labs first announced plans to build a new headquarters in Franklin in January 2020.

The company is moving from the Franklin Business Park. It has a production facility at 5801 W. Airways Ave. and a distribution center and offices about a half-mile away at 9750 S. Franklin Drive.

Carma Labs purchased the land for its new headquarters for $2.23 million in November 2020. The company has not disclosed the cost of the new building.

Rendering courtesy of Stephen Perry Smith Architects

