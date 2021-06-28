Cardinal Stritch University names new president

Cardinal Stritch University has named Dan Scholtz as its next president. Scholz has served as interim president of the university since August 2020, following the retirement of Kathleen Rinehart. He has been with Cardinal Stritch…

th president in the university's 84-year history. "I deeply appreciate the confidence the board of trustees and Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi have shown in me," Scholz said. "I am honored to serve as the president of Cardinal Stritch University, which has educated thousands of students who are leaders in the communities where they live and work." Scholz has served as a tenured faculty member and chair of the university's Religious Studies department, executive director of the Saint Clare Center for Ministry and Leadership and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. He began his teaching career in 1985 at Pius XI High School, where he was also theology department chair for 10 years. He taught biblical studies at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary for six years before coming to Stritch. Cardinal Stritch University has named Dan Scholtz as its next president. Scholz has served as interim president of the university since August 2020, following the retirement of Kathleen Rinehart . He has been with Cardinal Stritch since 2004, most recently as vice president of academic affairs. The board of trustees unanimously recommend Scholtz's appointment to the leadership team of the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, the university said in an announcement Monday. "We accept the recommendation from Cardinal Stritch University's board of trustees and know that Dr. Dan Scholz will continue to provide the exemplary leadership he has demonstrated over the last 13 months as interim president and over 17 years in a number of essential roles at the university," the leadership team said in a statement. He is the 10president in the university's 84-year history. "I deeply appreciate the confidence the board of trustees and Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi have shown in me," Scholz said. "I am honored to serve as the president of Cardinal Stritch University, which has educated thousands of students who are leaders in the communities where they live and work." Scholz has served as a tenured faculty member and chair of the university's Religious Studies department, executive director of the Saint Clare Center for Ministry and Leadership and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. He began his teaching career in 1985 at Pius XI High School, where he was also theology department chair for 10 years. He taught biblical studies at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary for six years before coming to Stritch.