Cardinal Stritch University names new president

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Dan Scholz
Cardinal Stritch University has named Dan Scholtz as its next president. Scholz has served as interim president of the university since August 2020, following the retirement of Kathleen Rinehart. He has been with Cardinal Stritch…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

