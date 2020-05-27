Cardinal Stritch president Kathleen Rinehart stepping down

Cardinal Stritch University announced its president and chief executive officer Kathleen Rinehart will step down from her position this summer.

Rinehart, who has led the private Catholic college since 2017, has “elected to conclude her service” effective July 31, the university said.

In a news release, the university credited Rinehart with enhancing its operational best practices, producing “significant savings” through contract review and negotiation, guiding it through numerous successful accreditation visits and positioning the university to “effectively compete in a very turbulent higher education ecosystem.”

“Kathleen’s work to date has enabled the university to continue its forward progress and has been beneficial to the Stritch community as a whole – a community that is uniquely positioned to continue its role as an integral civic partner in a 21st Century economy. We have been grateful for Kathleen’s leadership at a pivotal time for the university and wish her well,” board co-chairs Sr. Nancy Kazik and Janice Ochenkowski said in a statement.

Rinehart plans to support the transition and continue her work as a leadership coach, facilitator and mediator with colleges, universities and other organizations, the university said.

Before joining Stritch, Rinehart was general counsel and secretary of the corporation for Saint Xavier University in Chicago. She also previously provided legal representation for and consulted with colleges and universities in Wisconsin, Illinois and across the country.

