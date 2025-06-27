Milwaukee Job Corps Center continues operating as federal judge temporarily blocks federal funding cuts

The Milwaukee Job Corps Center
remains open as the Trump Administration attempts to shut down Job Corps nationwide.
A federal judge has extended an injunction temporarily blocking the U.S. Department of Labor’s termination of its Job Corps contracts nationwide. U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter of New York had first blocked the terminations in early June following the National Job Corps Association
filing for a temporary restraining order in attempt to stop the nationwide Job Corps closures.
The injunction allows the Milwaukee center, previously set to close along with other centers nationwide
, to continue operating while the legal process plays out. The Milwaukee center is located at 6665 N. 60th St. in Milwaukee and opened in 2011.
Horizons Youth Services
, which operates the Milwaukee center, received notice on May 30 that its U.S. Department contract would be terminated, according to a June 2 WARN Notice. The 104 staff members — 97 full-time and seven part-time staff — located at the Milwaukee center were previously set to be terminated between June 6 and June 30.
Job Corps offers free residential career training and education programs for young adults ages 16 through 24 who come from low-income families.
Milwaukee Job Corps’ education opportunities include high school diploma and GED programs, eLearning, military careers preparation and more. The center’s career training focus areas include cement masonry, manufacturing technology, material handling and distribution operations, medical office support, certified nurse assistant and welding.
The DOL seeks to terminate its 99 Job Corps contracts nationwide to align with President Donald Trump’s fiscal year 2026 budget proposal, which calls for the elimination of Job Corps. According to the DOL, Job Corps operated at a $140 million deficit during the 2024 program year.
In a June 3 statement, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
said that Job Corps “has helped young people who might otherwise fall through the cracks reach their potential.”
More articles about the Milwaukee Job Corps Center: