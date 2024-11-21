Caravel Autism Health opens Menomonee Falls clinic

Milwaukee-based Caravel Autism Health has opened a new clinic in Menomonee Falls to serve children who have autism. The 5,600-square-foot facility, located at 9201 Water Town Place, opened Nov. 4 and offers autism treatment services for children. Caravel has 59 locations across eight states, including 22 in Wisconsin. Caravel was founded in 2009 and opened

Milwaukee-basedhas opened a new clinic in Menomonee Falls to serve children who have autism. The 5,600-square-foot facility, located at 9201 Water Town Place, opened Nov. 4 and offers autism treatment services for children. Caravel has 59 locations across eight states, including 22 in Wisconsin. Caravel was founded in 2009 and opened its first clinic in Green Bay. Caravel’s team members create applied behavior analysis therapy plans customized for each child receiving treatment. ABA involves helping children with autism build communication and social skills through positive reinforcement. “Caravel has been improving outcomes for Wisconsin children for 15 years,” Caravel chief executive officersaid. “We’re committed to investing in new clinics to bring autism specialists into communities where families have struggled to find expert care. ABA therapy changes lives, and we’re excited to open the doors to another clinic to help children across Waukesha and Washington Counties.”