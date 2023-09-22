Canadian company to acquire Waterford-based manufacturer in $195 million deal

By
-
One of Avidity's water purification systems. Image courtesy of Avidity.

Waterford-based Avidity Science, a designer and manufacturer of automated water purification solutions for the biomedical and life sciences industries, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Ontario, Canada-based ATS Corporation. ATS Corporation, a provider of automation solutions, plans to purchase Avidity for $195 million. ATS expects to realize $1.5 million of cost and commercial

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
