Camp Bar owners acquire downtown building where they plan to open new bar, event space

Milwaukee-based Hackbarth Hospitality Group paid $2 million to purchase the Old World Third Street building where it plans to open a new ‘Deer Camp’ spinoff concept to the Camp Bar brand.

According to state records, an affiliate of the hospitality group in late December acquired the building at 1023 N. Old World Third St. from previous owners, Franklin-based Evolution Real Estate LLC. The building has an assessed value of $1.39 million, according to city records.

The three-story, 12,000-square-foot building is currently home to Trio, a three-level bar and restaurant with rooftop event space. Deer Camp will take over the ground floor of the building, while the upper floors will be turned into a two-story event venue called Vista. The event venue is to be named after views of the city skyline from outdoor patios on both floors, hospitality group co-owner Paul Hackbarth told BizTimes in October.

Deer Camp’s design and concept will essentially mirror that of Camp Bar, but it will take on more of a sport bar atmosphere with more TVs and larger screens.

The Hackbarths started their business in 2012 with the first Camp Bar in Shorewood. It has since expanded to two additional Camp locations in the Historic Third Ward and Wauwatosa and a sister concept, Campsite 131, in the Third Ward.

The group also operates two event venues, Birch in Wauwatosa and The Atrium in Shorewood, as well as an event sound and lighting service called Sound by Design.