California REIT buys several Russ Darrow dealerships, and its HQ, for $60 million in sale-leaseback deal

Six Russ Darrow auto dealerships and the company's headquarters office building have been sold to a California real estate investment trust for about $60 million in a large sale-leaseback deal. The properties were sold by a limited liability company affiliated with Mike Darrow, the president of Menomonee Falls-based, which operates more than a dozen auto dealerships in Wisconsin. The dealerships that sold are located in Milwaukee, West Bend, Menomonee Falls, and Wauwatosa, and include the auto group's headquarters at W133 N8569 Executive Parkway in Menomonee Falls. They were purchased byof San Diego, a large, publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns thousands of commercial properties. Here are the Russ Darrow dealerships that were sold to Realty Income Corp. and the sale price (according to state documents):Asked about the sales on Monday morning, Mike Darrow said they were sale-leaseback transactions only, and “will have no impact” on the auto group’s retail business operations. “Things will continue ‘business as usual’ for our employees and customers alike,” Darrow said in a statement. “The Russ Darrow group has been proudly servicing and supporting communities across the state of Wisconsin for 57 years and will continue for years to come.”