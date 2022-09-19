California REIT buys several Russ Darrow dealerships, and its HQ, for $60 million in sale-leaseback deal

By
Cara Spoto
-
Russ Darrow Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Milwaukee dealership in the foreground and the Russ Darrow Honda dealership in the background. Image from Google.
Six Russ Darrow auto dealerships and the company's headquarters office building have been sold to a California real estate investment trust for about $60 million in a large sale-leaseback deal. The properties were sold by…

Want to Read More?

We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate.

Become an Insider Now

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display