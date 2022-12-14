California firm buys two Brown Deer industrial buildings for $13.7 million

By
-
This industrial building at 8900 N. 55th St. in Brown Deer was recently purchased by a California investor. Refrigerator maker U-Line has its headquarters there. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com)

A California-based private equity firm has purchased two industrial buildings in Brown Deer for $13.7 million DCP Bethel 55th, LLC, an affiliate of San Jose-based Drive Capital Partners (DCP) recently purchased the buildings at 8900 N. 55th St. and 9009 N. 51st St. The 55th Street building is occupied by high-end home refrigerator maker U-Line

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

