California firm buys two Brown Deer industrial buildings for $13.7 million

A California-based private equity firm has purchased two industrial buildings in Brown Deer for $13.7 million DCP Bethel 55th, LLC, an affiliate of San Jose-based Drive Capital Partners (DCP) recently purchased the buildings at 8900 N. 55th St. and 9009 N. 51st St. The 55th Street building is occupied by high-end home refrigerator maker U-Line and was sold for $7.25 million. The 51st Street building houses operations for Miller Baking Company and was sold for $6.45 million. U-Line’s building was sold by Milwaukee-based 55Th Street Industrial, LLC, while the 9009 N. 51st St. building was sold by Thomas L. Ryan, owner Jonco Industries, Inc.
