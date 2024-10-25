Butler-based MRPC begins $3 million cleanroom expansion

Butler-based MRPC,
a contract manufacturer of medical device assemblies and components, has begun its latest cleanroom expansion project.
MRPC is investing $3 million to expand and renovate one of its many cleanrooms. The specific facility being updated is Cleanroom 6.
A cleanroom is a controlled environment that reduces the risk of contamination to a company’s products.
"The focus for this cleanroom expansion is turnkey solutions to support complex, high volume products, with an emphasis on automation for flash less molding of liquid silicone rubber and high consistency rubber medical components," according to an announcement from MRPC.
The first of several new injection molding machines, sourced from Austria and Japan, have arrived at MRPC and are being installed.
"Additional machines will be arriving over the next couple of months, to support a buildout of a six-press molding cell," the announcement said. "These cells and work centers are a continuation of our commitment to world class manufacturing utilizing automation and precision molding."
Earlier this year, the manufacturer completed a separate $2 million renovation project
. Throughout eight months of work, MRPC focused on repurposing existing space in one of the company’s buildings into a state-of-the-art cleanroom.
The earlier expansion project also involved the introduction of new technology including vertical molding machines to process high consistency silicone rubber, automated thermoplastic injection molding machines to handle secondary processes, and automation with vision systems machines to check the quality of parts.