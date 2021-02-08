Burger King planned near 76th and Oklahoma

A new Burger King restaurant is planned southeast of West Oklahoma Avenue and South 76th Street on Milwaukee’s south side, according to city records.

Cave Enterprises, a Chicago-based restaurant franchisee, has applied to build the new restaurant at 7501 W. Oklahoma Ave., where a former PNC Bank branch building now stands.

A company representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposed 3,200-square-foot restaurant with drive-thru represents a $1.1 million investment, according to application records.

It would employ 25 people, including 12 full-time and 13 part-time employees.

Cave Enterprises notes in plan documents that it has an offer to purchase the building. It is currently listed for sale for $900,000.

It is located in a shopping center that has a Dollar Tree store, Tri City National Bank branch, AMF bowling alley and other retail tenants.