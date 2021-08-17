Building synergies through servant leadership

Nina V. A. Johnson joined the bank in April 2019 as the senior vice president of consumer and business banking for Milwaukee, Madison and Southeast Wisconsin. As a new leader in the state, she has…

As a new leader in the state, she has been charged with building centrality, maximizing a digital banking platform and building synergies whenever the opportunity arises. Johnson is based in Milwaukee, she oversees a team of more than 450 and the operation of 62 branches across the region. She has worked in the banking industry for more than 35 years and has held several leadership roles in her tenure. She has an M.B.A. in Global Business Management and Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management.

As a community-minded professional, she has served on more than forty nonprofit boards and committees and consortiums and on a handful of national committees that supported the modernization of the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). She is the founder of “Circles,” a relationship building platform giving employees a safe space to discuss sensitive topics through a business development lens. Nina’s first book was published in 2013.

Prior to joining U.S. Bank, Johnson served as the Community Affairs and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer for a decade at financial institutions in Wisconsin. Johnson is a wife, mother of two sons and daughter of Doris Newby Armstrong; the cornerstone of her family and a 2016 Magna Cum Laude graduate at the age of 75.

Her favorite past-time is going to the movies, creating recipes and writing. Nina admires servant leaders and those who lead by example. Her favorite slogan is “Don’t Ever Give Up!”

