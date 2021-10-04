Bucks to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for courtside fans

Fans sitting courtside at Milwaukee Bucks games at Fiserv Forum this season will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 48 hours of the game.

The team announced the new requirement Monday, in accordance with an NBA league-wide protocol. It applies to fans seated within 15 feet of the court at Fiserv Forum, in rows AAA, BBB, CCC, DDD. These fans will also be required to wear face masks while in their seats.

When entering Fiserv Forum, fans can show their vaccine card, or a photo of the front and back of it. Fans can also show an electronic or paper copy of their negative COVID-19 test result.

Fans sitting beyond the four rows of courtside seats are not required to be fully vaccinated, show proof of a negative test, or wear face masks. However, in adherence with the Milwaukee Health Department, the Bucks said they strongly advise everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when indoors with people outside of their household, according to a news release.

The Bucks this week play their first preseason games on the road, against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets. They will return to Milwaukee to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at Fiserv Forum.