Bucks to host Giannis MVP celebration at Fiserv Forum plaza on Sunday

Antetokounmpo's new Nike shoes and line of apparel to be available for purchase

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be presented with the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award trophy on Sunday in front of fans gathered at Fiserv Forum’s public plaza.

The Bucks on Monday announced it has teamed up with Nike to host a public celebration for Antetokounmpo, who received the league’s top honor at the NBA Awards Ceremony last month.

In addition to the trophy presentation, fans will have the chance to see and purchase Antetokounmpo’s first signature shoe, the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1, which was officially released June 29.

His new line of Nike apparel, including items branded with “Freak” and his originally designed logo, will also be available for purchase from The House of Hoops Freakmobile.

Antetokounmpo will be presented on stage with the MVP trophy by youth from a local Boys & Girls Club. The event also includes food and beverages available throughout the plaza as well as entertainment by the Bucks Entertainment Network and DJs. A headliner DJ will be announced before the event.

The Giannis MVP Celebration will take place from 2-5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP via the Bucks’ website.