Bucks’ NBA championship parade and celebration set for Thursday

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that they will celebrate their NBA championship with a parade through downtown Milwaukee on Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m., followed by a celebration in the Deer District.

Bucks players, coaches, owners, alumni and staff will take part in the parade.

The parade will begin at the intersection of East Wisconsin Avenue and North Prospect Avenue. It will then proceed west on Wisconsin Avenue before turning north onto North Water Street. From there, the route will continue on Water Street to East Knapp Street before ending on Knapp Street at the Milwaukee River.

A news release from Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said parade watchers are asked not to camp, place furniture, or reserve spaces along the parade route during the overnight hours prior to the event.

Following the parade, a championship celebration will be held in the Deer District with Bucks players, coaches, owners and executives taking the stage. The championship celebration will take place in Block 6 of the Deer District, which is directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Fifth Street. The anticipated start time of the championship celebration is 12:30 p.m., the Bucks said.