Bucks debut ‘Gather at Deer District’ event space

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially taken over the event venue located above Good City Brewing in the Deer District.

The 6,000-square-foot space — formerly operated by Good City — is now open under a new brand, “Gather at Deer District,” and it’s accepting reservations for the remainder of 2021 through 2023, the Bucks announced Thursday. Media were invited to tour the space, which was set up for a wedding.

In late January, Good City said it had decided to wind down its downtown events business in the wake of a devastating year for large gatherings, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The local craft brewer was the first tenant to join the Bucks’ Entertainment Block in 2019.

“We had hoped to be in the space for many years, but the impacts of the pandemic were just too much to overcome in that part of our business,” co-owner and CEO Dan Katt said at the time.

Good City’s first-floor taproom remains open, as does its location on Milwaukee’s East Side. The brewery will open a third taproom later this month in Wauwatosa.

The Bucks are marketing Gather at Deer District as “modern space for any event.” In-house catering is run by Fiserv Forum’s food and beverage provider, Chicago-based Levy Restaurants.

The space has an on-site kitchen as well as a bridal suite with a private restroom. All bookings are overseen by Gather’s dedicated event coordinator and include security, housekeeping, and event equipment — from sound and lighting to glassware and cutlery.

“We’re thrilled to open another premier event space in Deer District,” said Bucks president Peter Feigin. “Gather’s convenient location, spectacular views and commitment to superior customer service make it a premium space for any event, party or gathering. We look forward to hosting many memorable and special events of all types.”