BRP plans $14 million investment to expand Sturtevant operations

Quebec-based recreational product manufacturer BRP Inc.
plans to invest $14 million in expanding its operations in Sturtevant and could receive up to $800,000 in tax increment district funding from the village.
In January of 2022, BRP launched production of the Sea-Doo Switch, a customizable pontoon boat at its Sturtevant manufacturing facility. To support production and distribution needs, the company now plans to invest more than $14 million in improvements to its existing manufacturing facility there and in the development of an off-site shipping yard that will hold the finished product prior to distribution, according to the Racine County Economic Development Corp.
BRP also plans to update its marine training center in Sturtevant for BRP dealers and product technicians. About 400 visitors are expected to come to the training center each year, according to RCEDC.
“In 2020 and 2021, we invested in and retooled our manufacturing facility in Sturtevant to enable the production of a new product, the Sea-Doo Switch. Our goal is to maximize the use of our current facility and expand our footprint in the area to support our future growth,” said Stéphane Bergeron
, vice president of operations, Marine Group at BRP.
The Sturtevant Village Board has approved a multi-year agreement to provide up to $800,000 in tax increment district funds to BRP to support the expansion project.
"I am thrilled to see BRP's commitment to growth and innovation in the village of Sturtevant. The planned investment of over $14 million demonstrates BRP's confidence in our community and its dedication to expanding its manufacturing facility and enhancing training resources for its dealer networks. The production of the Sea-Doo Switch pontoon is a testament to the skilled workforce and the collaborative environment that Sturtevant offers. We look forward to a continued partnership with BRP as they contribute to the economic development and prosperity of our village," said Sturtevant Village President Mike Rosenbaum
.
In late 2021, less than two years after ending production of Evinrude outboard engines in Sturtevant and laying off hundreds
, BRP said it planned to hire 175 people at its Sturtevant facility
. At the time, the company said it had 315 employees at its Sturtevant campus.